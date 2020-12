LookHUMAN

Butt Mushroom Coffee Mug

These butt mushrooms are slowly taking over the forests! Bringing giggles to everyone with this hilarious pattern. The Edible ones bring a new meaning to "eating ass". Our 11-ounce Mug features large handles for easy gripping and a wrap-around print. These heavy-duty Mugs are both dishwasher and microwave safe. Printed in the USA