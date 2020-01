Halpern

Bustier Draped Duchess Satin Mini Dress

$1931.00

Buy Now Review It

At Matches Fashion

With a clean-cut bandeau neckline and a fitted silhouette, Halpern’s white mini dress is the picture of minimalist elegance. The lustrous satin is ruched asymmetrically across the bodice and is fitted with internal boning for a structured look, before falling into a serene drape down one side. Team it with embellished accessories for special events or as a playful evening reception choice.