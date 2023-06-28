Dyspnea

Busted Bodice

$209.00

At Dyspnea

She's ratchet, nasty and boujee, baby! It's lingerie for wearing out or indoors 😘Soft, intricate lace, fully beaded with a bra clasp back closure and adjustable straps Fully beaded 100% polyester True to size Anna wears an XS, @jamjii_dyspnea wears a size S and has a B Cup, bust measurement is 80cm. Not a size 4-18? Select the size closest to you and add your measurements at the cart Made and hand beaded with love in Indonesia It's all yours, bby! No refunds on these, sorry MADE TO ORDER ✨ Hand-beaded and sent within 4-6 weeks. Read below to see how it works. Want to make it even more unique? Let our designers sort you out!