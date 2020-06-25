Novogratz

Bushwick Platform Bed

$269.00 $181.32

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Get inspired to introduce fresh ideas into a sleeping space. The Bushwick Platform Bed has a simple design with round finials featured on the posts. Its style and color can be easily combined with bold colors and accessories to brighten up a room. Complete with metal slats, side rails, and center legs, this bed provides full support and comfort to the body. No foundation box is required. You'll have the trendy look with this. Product Details Frame Material: Metal Box Spring Required: No Adult Assembly Required: Yes Compatible with Adjustable Bed: No