Burt's Bees®

Burt’s Bees Tinted Lip Balm – 0.15oz

$4.79

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Burt's Bees Tinted Lip Balms give you a hint of color with 8 hours of moisturization. These balms provide a sheer lip tint and come in a range of 6 naturally flattering shades. Just the right amount of color to enhance your lips while keeping them nourished and hydrated. It has a smooth texture that adds a sheer, natural shade to dry lips without any shimmer or pearlescence. These tinted lip balms are made with shea butter, botanical waxes and a softly tinted color to flatter and nourish your lips naturally every day. Made with recyclable packaging, these lip color balms are free of parabens, phthalates, petrolatum and SLS. With a rich color palette from pinks, to reds, to violets, these lip tints are 100% natural beauty products. Burt's Bees softly tinted lip balms help lips look and feel smooth and beautiful.Usage Directions: Apply lip balm liberally to your lips as often as needed, particularly in dry, cold or windy conditions.