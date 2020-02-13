Burt's Bees®

Burt’s Bees Lip Treatment Lip Scrub

Burt's Bees Conditioning Lip Scrub gently exfoliates and conditions dry lips with exotic oils and exfoliating honey crystals, leaving them beautifully smooth and soft for lip balm or lip moisturizer application. The honey crystals gently buff away rough, dry skin while nutrient rich, responsibly sourced Beeswax conditions and hydrates lips. This 100% naturally moisturizing lip scrub conditions and preps lips for use with the Overnight Intensive Lip Treatment. The conditioning Lip Scrub and the Overnight Intensive Lip Treatment work together to form a lip care beauty regime that helps your lips look and feel beautiful and primed for smooth lipstick application. Add Burt's Bees Conditioning Lip Scrub to your beauty routine to recondition your pout and change your lipstick game. Give yourself a 100% natural, beautiful smile with this at home spa experience.