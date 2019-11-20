Burt's Bees®

Burt’s Bees Lip Shimmer, Plum

Burt's Bees Lip Shimmer keeps your lips hydrated with slightly more than a hint of color. The lip shimmer comes in one slim tube and is available in 14 shimmering shades. The lip shimmers glide on with the perfect compliment of moisture and touch of color. Enriched with shea butter, beeswax and antioxidant rich fruit oils to moisturize, nourish and soften lips naturally. The 100% natural moisturizing lip tint has a smooth texture that looks great alone or to layer with your favorite lipstick. The lip glosses are free of parabens, phthalates, petrolatum and SLS. This natural beauty product has 14 available shades from pink, plum, to peach, cocoa and mauve to flatter and nourish your lips naturally day or night. With the slim size tube, you can conveniently carry multiple colors in your purse. Burt's Bees color and luminous shimmer helps lips look healthy and natural.Usage Directions: Apply shimmer to lips as often as needed or desired.