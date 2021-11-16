Burt's Bees

Holiday Gift, 5 Lip Care Stocking Stuffer Products

$19.99

Buy Now Review It

BURTS BEES HOLIDAY GIFT SET: Give the gift of kissable lips this holiday season with a set of five lip care and color essentials; packaging may vary OVERNIGHT INTENSIVE LIP TREATMENT: Hydrate, condition and reduce fine lines on and around your lips while you sleep and wake up to lips that are ready for an even application of lip color or lip balm ROSE TINTED LIP BALM: Just one swipe of this conditioning tinted lip balm leaves your lips smooth and nourished for up to 8 hours, while the flattering shade adds just a touch of color FIG LIP SHIMMER: Nourish your lips with a touch of luminescent color and shimmer thanks to Burt's Bees Lip Shimmer for an all-natural, everyday makeup look 100% NATURAL ORIGIN LIP BALMS: Renew your lips with Burts Bees Moisturizing Lip Balms in Pomegranate and Beeswax, made with coconut oil and fruit extracts to nourish and revitalize lips A few of our favorite things are all wrapped up and ready to give this holiday season. The Burt's Bees Lip Surprise Holiday Gift Set includes Overnight Intensive Lip Treatment, Rose Tinted Lip Balm, Fig Lip Shimmer, Pomegranate Lip Balm, Beeswax Lip Balm for beautifully kissable lips. Hydrate, condition and reduce fine lines on and around your lips while you sleep with the Overnight Intensive Lip Treatment. Add a hint of color to your everyday makeup look with the Rose Tinted Lip Balm, formulated to leave your lips smooth and nourished for up to 8 hours. Or, dress things up with Burts Bees Lip Shimmer in Fig, which adds a touch of luminescent color and shimmer. Two tubes of 100% natural origin lip balms are a year-round favorite, especially in dry winter months, thanks to responsibly sourced beeswax, coconut oil and fruit extracts that nourish and revitalize lips. Perfect as stocking stuffers or part of a holiday gift basket, the Burt's Bees Lip Surprise brings the cheer.