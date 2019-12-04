Burt's Bees®

Burt’s Bees Hair Repair Shea And Grapefruit Deep Conditioner, Sulfate-free Conditioner

$14.99

Moisturize and nourish your dry, brittle hair with Burt's Bees Shea and Grapefruit Deep Conditioner. This rich formula is loaded with a combination of natures most nourishing ingredients. Shea butter, rich in vitamin A, E, and F deeply penetrates and nourishes hair. Moisturizes and conditions. It is SLS free and contains no parabens or phthalates. This 2-minute treatment leaves hair naturally soft, silky, and beautiful.