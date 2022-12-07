Burt's Bees

Festive Fix Set 4 Lip Balms

$11.99

GENDER NEUTRAL GIFT: Holiday flavors for family or friend, this gift set is beautifully packaged in a Burt's Bees signature holiday gift set ready for holiday gifting; package may vary LIP BALM: For a limited time you can naturally beautify and revitalize your lips with the sweet flavors of the holidays in a moisturizing tube of lip balm LIP MOISTURIZER: Hydrate and smooth your dry lips with nutrient rich botanicals like responsibly sourced beeswax that is packed into every tube of Burt’s Bees lip balm 100% NATURAL ORIGIN FORMULA: Enriched with 100% natural origin formula, this naturally derived lip balm is formulated without parabens, phthalates, petrolatum or SLS Give the gift of kissable lips this holiday season. Burt's Bees Moisturizing Lip Balms nourish and make your lips feel luxurious. Infused with powerful fruit extracts and Beeswax to richly moisturize and soften lips, the nourishing oils and butters will make your lips juicy, happy and healthy looking. Indulge in your favorite Holiday flavors with Shortbread Cookie, Cranberry Spritz, Salted Caramel and Peppermint. With a matte finish and moisturizing balm texture, these tint free tubes of lip balm glide on smoothly to nourish dry lips while keeping them revitalized and hydrated. Conveniently tuck a tube into a pocket or purse, so that you can keep natural, nurturing lip care handy. These 100% natural origin beauty products are formulated without parabens, phthalates, petrolatum and SLS and will beautify and revitalize your lips. Use these natural origin Burt's Bees Moisturizing Lip Balms to make lips feel their best. This four-pack is a great stocking stuffer or gift for a friend, coworker or loved one!