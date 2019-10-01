promoted
Burt's Bees®
Burt’s Bees Charcoal Peppermint Fluoride Toothpaste
$4.99
At Target
This Burt's Bees Charcoal toothpaste is crafted to leave your breath fresh, your mouth feeling clean and your enamel strong. This fluoride toothpaste is flavored with a medley of essential oils. Not tested on animals and made without: Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS free), Triclosan & Parabens, Artificial Flavors & Sweeteners, Preservatives & Blue, Red, Yellow Dyes and Plastic Microbeads. Tubes and Cartons are 100% recyclable (see BurtsBeesOralCare.com for more details).