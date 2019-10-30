Burt's Bees®

Burt’s Bees Bb Cream With Spf 15 – 1.7 Oz

Burt's Bees BB Cream with SPF 15 marries makeup and moisturizer in a light, natural formula. This cream possesses the essence of the noni plant, known for being rich in antioxidants and moisturizing properties. This cream is clinically shown to even skin tone while moisturizing. It protects the skin from sun damage with SPF 15 and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles with a light tone base. It also visibly firms, conceals, smoothes, illuminates and perfects skin.Usage Directions: Use in the morning after cleansing. Apply liberally 15 minutes before sun exposure. Children under 6 months: Ask a doctor.Caution Statements: For external use only. Do not use on damaged or broken skin. When using this product keep out of eyes. Rinse with water to remove. Stop use and ask a doctor if rash occurs. Keep out of reach of children. If product is swallowed, get medical help or contact a Poison Control Center right away.