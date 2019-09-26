Burt's Bees®

Burt’s Bees Activated Charcoal Powder For Whitening Teeth

Burt's Bees Activated Charcoal Powder allows you to harness the power of Charcoal, made from Coconuts, to gently whiten teeth* for a radiant, beautiful smile. Our Charcoal Powder is a simple formulation - made without things you don't want - and is gentle enough to be used once a day! Not tested on animals. We don't add what you don't want, made without: Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS), Triclosan & Parabens, Artificial Flavors & Sweeteners, Preservatives & Blue,Red, Yellow Dyes, Plastic Microbeads. For Whitening, use nightly with Burt's Bees Purely White toothpaste.*whitens teeth by removing surface stains