Burt's Bees

100% Natural Nourishing Mascara

$12.99

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Burt's Bees 100% Natural Nourishing Mascara lengthens and defines lashes. The brush and formula work together to give you longer, healthy looking lashes instantly. Made with Jojoba Oil and naturally moisturizing Glycerin to nourish lashes, this 100% natural mascara is gentle enough for your delicate eye area.Burt's Bees Nourishing Mascara is safe for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers, and is formulated without parabens, phthalates, SLS, petrolatum or synthetic fragrances. It's ophthalmologist tested, never tested on animals and cruelty free