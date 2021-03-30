Burton

Burton Larosa Snowboarding Jacket

$259.95

Women's Burton Larosa Jacket When clearing your head means getting out and standing out, pull on a jacket that looks and feels as good as it performs. Plays well with the Larosa bibs. Top-notch, adventure-ready warmth is what the women's Burton Larosa Jacket is all about. It's insulated for cold days and has a two-way front zipper and mesh-lined pit-zip vents to keep you cool underneath all the cozy. It'll keep you dry on the mountain too, thanks to a zip-out stretch waist gaiter and a waterproof, breathable build. Pick up the Larosa bibs and complete the fit. Waterproofing Warmth