Burton

Burton

£50.00

Buy Now Review It

At SURFDOME

Women's Burton mittens Fit: Ergonomic pre-curved fit Shell: DRYRIDE Ultrashell 2-layer fabric - breathable, quick-drying and highly waterproof Insulation: Thermacore insulation for superior warmth-to-weight ratio Touch screen: Screen Grab gnar guard leather thumb allows you to quickly access your phone Cuff: Neoprene cuff for a stay-put design Leash: Detachable wrist leash Rides Best In: Cooler conditions