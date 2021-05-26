Burst

Coconut Whitening Strips

$19.99

Buy Now Review It

At Burst

Get a whiter smile fast: Finally, a whitening strip that professionals are proud of. Remove years of stains in just 2 weeks! Less sensitivity & great taste: Easy to use with little to no sensitivity + none of the freaky chemical taste you get with traditional whitening strips. Save time: It takes just 15 minutes for our strips to work their gleaming magic. Their no-slip formula and dentist designed fit make them the perfect strip for an on the go lifestyle. Guaranteed results: We’re so confident in our product that we’ve cracked a 90 day money back guarantee on it! Endorsed and recommended by 1000's of Dentists and Hygienists.