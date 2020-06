Oyin

Burnt Sugar All-veggie Pomade

This blend of oils, butters, and veggie waxes acts as a humectant and protectant for hair It's packed with essential fatty acids to nourish scalp, and actually sinks into your hair and skin for a long lasting, non-greasy feeling Contains virgin coconut cream, mango oil, and hempseed oil in a base of nourishing castor oil