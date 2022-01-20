Snif

Burning Bridges

$65.00

Buy Now Review It

At Snif

A toasted scent that knows how to make a statement, without ever speaking a word. Infused with tobacco and spices, boosted by rose absolute and iris, finished with an overdose of Madagascar vanilla. Bold and addictive...sounds like someone we know. Vanilla (from Madagascar), tobacco, iris, rose, fresh spices, freesia (fresh and fruity flower), and oakmoss. All our fragrances are vegan, cruelty-free, and formulated with industry clean standards. They are made without parabens, preservatives, phthalates, or synthetic dyes inside. For optimal performance, our fragrances are formulated with a 15% concentration. Everyone’s spray threshold is different, but if you typically spray 2-3 times a day, one Snif 30 ml bottle can last up to 3-4 months. Alcohol, Fragrance*, Water. *Our scents are made with a high-end blend of natural ingredients and safe synthetics. While our formulas are nut-free, if you're concerned about potential allergens, please email us at hello@snif.co