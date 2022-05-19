DS&Durga

Burning Barbershop Edp

$262.00

D.S. & DURGA is exclusive to MECCA The MECCA view: As its name suggests, this evocative fragrance recalls the aroma of a 19th century barbershop caught ablaze. Think: blackened cologne with hints of zesty spearmint, lime and spruce. Smokey, evocative and completely unique. Fragrance notes: Spearmint, lime, hemlock spruce, lavender, rose, vanilla and hay. Pair it with: D.S. & Durga Portable Fireplace Candle Escentric Molecules Molecule 01 Rodin Olio Lusso Luxury Face Oil Direct from the brand: "A truly old fashioned dandified visit to ye old barbershop through classic aromatic association – lavender, pine, mint, roses, vanilla – with a unique modern twist: devastating smoke. Burning Barbershop is a fougere – a classic genre of usually men’s fragrances that use hay and vanillic notes with herbal lavender and the bitter green base of oakmoss. It is instantly recognizable on grandpas everywhere. So you have the brightness of limes, cleanliness of lavender, joy of roses, zing of mint, and the sweetness of vanilla all cooked down into a rectified solid mass." - David Seth Moltz, co-founder D.S & Durga