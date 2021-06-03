Char-broil

Performance Silver 5-burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill With 1 Side Burner

$249.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lowe's

Good times start with the Char-Broil® Performance Series™ 5-Burner Gas Grill, a reliable, versatile and feature-packed grill. With 645 square-inches of total cooking space and a side burner, this grill can fit up to 36 burgers. We included the Chef's Delite tray to cook your most delicate foods. It’s easy to assemble and equipped with electronic ignition to ensure reliable starts. The side shelves integrate with Gear Trax™ accessories to organize your workspace. And a sleek upgraded design, with chrome control knobs, gives it polished good looks. Feature packed and accessory-ready for increased cooking versatility Chef's Delite tray included for greater grilling versatility Lid-mounted temperature gauge to easily monitor the inside temperature of your grill 10,000 BTU side burner to keep sides and sauces warm Side shelves are Gear Trax™ enabled for extra workspace with custom options (accessories sold separately) Porcelain coated cast-iron grates for heat retention and rust-resistance Simplified design with standardized hardware for quick and easy assembly Durable cart design with convenient LP tank storage capabilities Electronic ignition for reliable starts every time CA Residents: Prop 65 Warning(s) CA Prop 65PDF