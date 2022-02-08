Maude

Burn No. 1 Massage Candle

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Details & Care What it is: A hand-poured scented candle that melts into a skin-softening massage oil. What it does: Developed with a master scent house in Brooklyn, this candle contains warm notes of amber, cedar leaf, lemongrass, tonka bean and medjool date. Once melted, the candle's ultra-hydrating oil can be massaged into the skin or used to infuse scent in the room. How to use: Light the candle for 10–15 minutes to allow enough oil to form (and it’ll help set the mood). Once you blow out the candle, the melted oil is ready to use. Because it’s oil-based, the candle has a lower burning temperature and will be warm. You can either pour the oil directly onto the skin, or apply with your fingertips and massage it in. The light and silky texture will moisturize and absorb into the skin, and can be reapplied as desired. 4 oz. Paraben-free; phthalate-free; sulfate-free Cruelty-free Vegan 100% cotton wick is safe and nontoxic Soy wax/fragrance oils/glass Made in the USA Item #6183919 Ingredients Hydrogenated Soybean Oil, Ricinus Communis (Castor) Seed Oil, Cetearyl Alcohol, [Parfum (Fragrance)], Lauryl Laurate, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Hydrogenated, Castor Oil, Cera Alba, Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax, Euphorbia Cerifera (Candellia) Wax, Jojoba Oil, Benzyl Benzoate, Coumarin, Benzyl Alcohol. Ingredients are subject to change at the manufacturer's discretion. For the most complete and up-to-date list of ingredients, refer to the product packaging Free Shipping & Returns See more Have Questions? Chat with us or call 1.800.723.2889