Pippa Small

Burmese Pink Tourmaline & Aquamarine Earrings

$2580.00

Buy Now Review It

At Pippa Small

Each piece is hand made in Myanmar by artisans trained in traditional goldsmithing techniques. Drawing on ancient Burmese symbols, Buddhist iconography, and the natural world of this beautiful south East Asian country for inspiration, Pippa has been working with Turquoise Mountain Myanmar for 2 years. Providing meaningful livelihood skills and much needed employment in one of Asia’s poorest countries.