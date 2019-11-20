Qibote

Burlap Wine Bags With Drawstrings – 10-color Pack

$11.98

Buy Now Review It

Reusable, Eco-friendly, Durable Perfect wine decorations for blind wine tasting party, gift bags, travel, wedding, birthday, housewarming and dinner party Best value 10 piece wine bag set, each bag with drawstrings fits wine bottles and champagne bottles, can also hold other things Specifications: Color: As picture Material: Burlap Jute Package Quantity: 10 pcs Capacity: 750ml Wine Bottle Size: Approx. 6 * 14.2 inch /15 * 36 cm (manual measurement with ±0.5cm error)