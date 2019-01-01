Brother Vellies

Burkina Slide Montauk Picnic

Our signature Burkina slides have landed in new black and white check. With a versatile, floppy bow that reties to suit your every look, these will quickly become your go-to's. Our Burkina slides feature upper fabric handwoven in Burkina Faso in local patterns by a marginalized community of female weavers, and are finished in Ethiopia with a lightweight, vegetable-tanned, handmade leather lining and sole. Brother Vellies shoes are handmade from bi-product or environmentally conscious materials. Because of this, no two pairs will ever be identical, and each pair has its own personality, making them yours and yours alone.