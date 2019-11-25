The Body Shop

This classic Carrot skincare set is the perfect gift for any-bunny looking to get started in skincare – or anyone who likes to keep it simple. Based on our original Carrot skincare, the Carrot Wash Energizing Face Cleanser lathers up instantly for skin that feels cleansed, energized and purified, while the Carrot Cream is a daily moisturizer that helps restore your skin’s barrier and give it a healthy-looking glow. Oh, and it comes with a Bunny Headband that’s begging for a selfie. Both products are made using organic carrots that were too crooked to be sold to the food industry, with a vegan formula enriched with Community Trade organic aloe vera from Mexico. Carrot Cream Nature Rich Daily Moisturizer 1.69 FL OZ Carrot Wash Energizing Face Cleanser 3.3 FL OZ Enriched with Community Trade organic aloe vera from Mexico Bunny Headband