Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Plants
Popup Florist
Bunny Tails Bouquet
$30.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Popup Florist
This bouquet is a mix of 50+ stems of dried bunny tails dyed in vibrant colors. These are preserved so they will last forever!
Featured in 1 story
27 Tiny Gifts That Leave A
Big
Impression
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Fruitsuper Design
Set Of 3 Anywhere Vase Converters
$38.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
BARK
Bouquet Of Flowers Dog Toy
$11.99
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
It's By U
Modern Farmhouse Bouquet
$49.95
from
It's By U
BUY
DETAILS
Abigail Ahern
Faux Blush Dahlia
£10.00
from
Rose & Grey
BUY
More from Popup Florist
DETAILS
Popup Florist
Plant Friends
$18.00
from
Popup Florist
BUY
More from Plants
DETAILS
CB2
Coastline Planter
$10.95
$8.99
from
CB2
BUY
DETAILS
The Sill
Silver Philodendron
$26.00
from
The Sill
BUY
DETAILS
The Sill
Fiddle Leaf Fig
$29.00
from
The Sill
BUY
DETAILS
RoseforU
Dried Phalaris
$13.50
from
Etsy
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted