Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorPlants
Popup Florist

Bunny Tails Bouquet

$30.00
At Popup Florist
This bouquet is a mix of 50+ stems of dried bunny tails dyed in vibrant colors. These are preserved so they will last forever!
Featured in 1 story
27 Tiny Gifts That Leave A Big Impression
by Ray Lowe