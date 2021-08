Sweetie

Bunny Ears Rechargeable Silicone Clitoral Vibrator

$39.99 $12.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lovehoney

Mwah! Give your clitoris a sweet, satisfying kiss with this silicone bunny ears vibe. Rechargeable, waterproof, and boasting a handy travel lock, its quivering ears deliver 3 speeds and 4 exciting patterns of vibration at the touch of a button. For tip-top teasing, dab the ears with water-based lubricant.