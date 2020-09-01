Evolved Novelties

Bunny Bright Light-up Vibrator

Bunny Bright Vibrator from Evolved Novelties. This spectacular light up vibe adds a stunning glow to your orgasmic experience. When powered on the metallic shaft lights up the beautiful blue and the dual motors work their magic and two erogenous zones at once. Its shaft is gently curved for g-spot stimulation and the firm yet flexible rabbit ears hop right to the perfect spot to bring you right over the top. Take this dazzling bunny into the bath or shower with you it is fully submersible and cleans up easily with Evolved Toy Cleaner and a warm water rinse. Features 10 distinct functions. Rechargeable via USB port, cord included. The vibrator comes 60% charged, so it is not necessary to charge before use. Charge time about 2 hours, use time approximately 1.5 hours at the highest speed. The indicator light flashes while charging and remains solid when fully charged when fully charge to prevent over charging. Size 7.5 inches by 1.4 inches. Made using phthalate free materials Silicone, Chrome. Color Blue, Silver. 5 year warranty.