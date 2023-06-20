Wet For Her

Bumpher Strap-on Dildo Base Cover And Cushion

$39.95 $35.95

Buy Now Review It

At Wet For Her

The BumpHer dildo base cover is a soft and supple silicone cover designed to be worn at the base of a dildo. Not only does it provide extra padding, but it also features curves that contour the clitoris providing sensual stimulation to the wearer during strap-on sex. The BumpHer fits comfortably and securely with all Wet For Her dildo base shapes measuring uMore info