Bliss

Bump Attendant, Ingrown Hair Eliminating Pads

$38.00 $19.99

Product Description Keep stubble from causing trouble! A post-wax regimen is just as important as the hair removal treatment. No one wants to be left with lumps and bumps! These smoothing soothing exfoliating pads are our bliss-full answer to ingrown hairs. Brand Story By Bliss brand_description We believe inner happiness leads to outward beauty. So take a breath, press pause & give yourself & your skin a mega-boost. Our transforming skin wellness products feel & smell amazing & do what they say they will. This is Bliss.