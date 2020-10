SarahBoddyUK

Bumble Bee Christmas Card

$3.72

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

This bee-utiful Christmas card is perfect for bumble bee lovers! Taken from an original watercolour illustration of a bumble bee by British artist Sarah Boddy, it features our lovely Christmas bumble bee, complete with Santa hat! It comes with a suitably festive red envelope too, which will be sure to catch the eye of your intended recipient when it arrives in the mail.