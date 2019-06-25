Bumble and bumble

Bumble And Bumble Curl Gel-oil 190ml

£25.00

At Look Fantastic

Take control of curly hair with Bumble and bumble's Curl Gel-Oil, a curl-loving, frizz-fighting formula that delivers the hold of a gel with the hydration of an oil. Working to control and moisturise tight curls, the hybrid utilises a curl-enhancing HydraSculpt Blend and a cocktail of hydrating Brazilian Oils and humectants to expertly 'limber-up' corkscrew curls, unfurling and elongating to create soft, glossy ringlets. Hair feels soft and nourished and is protected from frizz. Free from alcohol, parabens, sulphates and phthalates.