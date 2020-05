Buly 1803

Buly 1803 Creme Pogonotomienne Shaving Cream

$33.00

Buy Now Review It

At Selfridges & Co.

Buly 1803’s Creme Pogonotomienne has been specially formulated to provide you with your cleanest shave yet. Boosted with soothing sweet almond and scented with burnt Hinoki wood, it will leave the most sensitive of skins feeling soft and supple while imparting a fresh fragrance that lasts.