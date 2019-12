Novogratz Collection

Bullseye Shag Area Rug, 5’0″ X 7’6″

Inspired by mid-century design with its groovy shapes and shaggy textures, this modern area rug collection features Scandinavian style straight from the 70s. Each decorative floorcovering reimagines retro swirls, prisms and curves in combinations of burgundy red, grass green, sky blue and soft pink. Artfully crafted from polyester threads, these hand-tufted rugs pair perfectly beneath an Eames chair, papasan or pouf.