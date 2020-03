Lulu Guinness

Bullseye Bibi Tote

£195.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lulu Guinness

Darts has never been so chic! We’ve added the iconic board to our Bibi tote to score big on British wit. Crafted from soft and textured bouclé, she features elegant black acrylic handles, vertical stripe lining and internal slip pocket. Will you take a chance on her?