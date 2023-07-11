Secret Lover

Bullet Vibrator With Angled Tip For Precision Clitoral Stimulation

$11.99

Buy Now Review It

[Precision Clitoral Stimulation] The tip of the bullet vibrator features a narrow edge that focuses vibrations on your clit, nipples and other sensitive spots. When you’re done playing around, you can use the flattened surface to maximize vibrations for a quickie orgasm! [Powerful and Quiet] The amazingly strong vibrator features 10 different settings - including 3 speeds and 7 pulsating patterns - for you to try. [Discreet & On-The-Go] The small size and discreet design make the bullet vibrator one of the best travel vibrators we’ve ever seen. You can easily fit it in your purse or suitcase wherever you go. [Rechargeable for More Power] Now with a USB charging cable, recharging your bullet is even easier. Simply plug into your PC, laptop or USB converter for 30-minute to enjoy up to 1-hour of play. It means you can charge quickly for deceptive strength. [Waterproof] The vibrator is completely waterproof so you can take it with you almost anywhere you go - from your morning shower to a late-night dip in the pool or hot tub. The watertight seal also makes your new toy easier to clean than others since you don’t have to worry about water leaking inside and ruining it.