LEUCHTTURM1917

Bullet Journal Edition

$39.50

Buy Now Review It

At Amazon Australia

The newest Leuchtturm1917 bullet journal edition 2 medium hardcover notebook features 120 g/m² paper and 206 numbered pages in A5 dotted sheets. The 120gsm paper is ideal for a variety of writing instruments. Thanks to the special processing of milling, the paper features low transparency with a smooth surface, prevent the ink from bleeding even with fountain pens. The smooth surface also reduces friction to a low level to provide you a pleasant writing experience. Features: • 120 g/sqm paper • Page divider for quick grouping of pages • Detachable Bullet Journal® pocket guide in English • Grid guide in the inside cover • Set of stickers featuring days of the week, months and much more. • Three page markers • Index, Future Log and 206 numbered pages • Elastic enclosure band • Gusseted pocket for small souvenirs, notepads or cards • Thread-bound book • Stickers for labelling and archiving • Cover colour: Black or Blush with blind embossing "Bullet Journal"