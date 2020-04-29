Harry & David

Bulb-of-the-month Club

$99.99

Buy Now Review It

At 1-800-Flowers.com

Tell someone you care with the thoughtful gift of our Bulb-of-the-Month Club. Each order arrives with a gorgeous set of pre-planted bulbs, including varieties from exotic lilies and stunning amaryllis to classic tulips and so much more. Your first order arrives in a delightful rustic planter with a 7-inch liner and the following months in a grow pot–all have custom care instructions to help your new bulbs thrive. Bulb-of-the-Month Club JUN:Daffodil Mix JUL:Garden Bulb Mix AUG:Pink Lilies SEP:Paperwhites OCT:Orange Amaryllis NOV:November Amaryllis Duo DEC:December Holiday Bulb Garden JAN:New Year Garden FEB:Tulips MAR:Spring Mix APR:Garden MAY:Tulip Mix