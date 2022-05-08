United States
Florence by Mills
Built To Lash Mascara
$23.75$16.60
At Beauty Bay
Looking for a mascara that keeps lashes looking as good as they feel? You’re in the right place! The Built To Lash Mascara features an all-in-one brush to lengthen, lift and volumise the lashes with super-black mineral pigments, while a nourishing blend of vegan rose wax to condition and curl, and bayberry fruit wax to keep lashes firmly in place, guarantees no flakes and no smudges.