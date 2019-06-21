DevaCurl

Buildup Buster Micellar Water Cleansing Serum

$28.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

Which hair type is it good for?✔ Straight✔ Wavy✔ Curly✔ Coiled✔ Tightly CoiledA gentle, deep cleansing formula that thoroughly removes buildup without stripping away essential moisture, while adding shine and bounce.Key benefits:- Removes product buildup- Boosts curls bounce and shine- Helps reduce scalp drynessIf you want to know more This rejuvenating serum uses micellar technology to remove buildup without stripping. Abyssinian seed oil and jojoba deliver moisture and shine, adding bounce back to waves and curls. Plus, the lush, refreshing scent captures a purifying, relaxing, and clean feeling.What it is formulated WITHOUT:- Parabens- Sulfates- PhthalatesWhat else you need to know: This product is silicone-free.