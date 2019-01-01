Build & Imagine

Build & Imagine : Career Dolls (magnetic Dress-up W/ Travel Bag)

Build & Imagine Career Dolls. Dream of 12 action-packed careers with mix & match magnetic outfits. Includes 75 colorfully illustrated magnetic clothes and props that attach to two wooden dolls. Features a reusable carrying case for easy storage and travel, and 2 magnetic scenes (a town and the moon) to enhance the imaginative play possibilities. Careers featured are: space explorer, police detective, the president, rock star, video game designer, doctor, chemist, builder, fire fighter, chef, chemist, and professional soccer player. Imagine the possibilities! Career Dolls was created by the 2015 "Rising Star Toy Inventor of the Year" and is the recipient of a Dr. Toy Top 10 Creative Toys of 2016 award.