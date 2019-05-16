Skip navigation!
Clothing
Sweatshirts
ExOfficio
Bugsaway Lumen Hoody
$67.95
$43.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Moosejaw
ExOfficio Women's BugsAway Lumen Hoody. Attached 2-panel fitted hood with adjustable drawcord. One security zip pocket inside kangaroo pocket fits passport. Thumb loops. Updated with shaped hood. V-neck and low profile. Lightweight.
Featured in 1 story
A Guide To Summer Mosquito Domination
by
Elizabeth Buxton
