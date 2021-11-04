Rows Knitwear

Bug Hood – Lemon

£65.00

Buy Now Review It

At Rows Knitwear

Our hand knitted bug hood is a true winter essential. Made from a snug blend of alpaca, cotton and wool, this durable combination is super soft! Discover it's versatility and wear as a balaclava, hood or snood. Material: 55% Alpaca, 35% cotton, 10% wool Production: Made by Alice in York. 100 rows are knitted by hand to create the bug hood. Order Info: This is a made to order item so each piece is made especially for you. Please allow 1-2 weeks for your hood to be made and dispatched. Can't see the colour you want? Contact us for a custom order.