Rows Knitwear

Bug Hood – Almond

£95.00

At Rows Knitwear

Our hand knitted bug hood is a true winter essential. Made from a snug blend of merino wool, silk mohair and cotton, this durable combination is super soft! Discover it's versatility and wear as a balaclava, hood or snood. Material: 50% Merino Wool, 22% Mohair, 18% Cotton, 10% Silk. Production: Made by Alice in Amsterdam. 100 rows are knitted by hand to create the bug hood. Order Info: This is a made to order item so each piece is made especially for you. Please allow 1-2 weeks for your hood to be made and dispatched. Can't see the colour you want? Contact us for a custom order.