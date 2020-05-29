Bug Bite Thing

Maker Story Sting Suction As long as Maker Kelley Higney can remember, she has been a mosquito magnet. Unfortunately, both of her daughters inherited her insect attraction, and living in South Florida didn’t help. She tried everything to relieve the itching and discomfort: creams, ice, dryer sheets, hot spoons, you name it, none of the “remedies” seemed to lessen the itch for more than a few moments. Frustrated, she began researching how other countries combat insect bites and came across a little-known tool that uses suction to eliminate the irritant. To her surprise, it worked! The tool was a total game-changer and provided instant relief for her and her daughters. Kelley created Bug Bite Thing and became a mom on a mission, determined to offer that same relief to other families by providing them with a reusable tool to naturally alleviate the effects of bug bites and stings.