Our classic scrubby, moisturizing body butter slays dryness with ease. It's packed full of exfoliating ground rice, ground almonds and ground aduki beans nestled in a creamy cocoa and shea butter base so you can slough away your dry bits and moisturize at the same time. Reveal smooth, bright skin as you shower and emerge victorious. We use transitional almonds (almonds in the process of being converted from conventional to organic) from a Bee Certified farm that has its own apiaries. Melt Warning: This product was made to melt on contact with skin which means it also melts easily in warmer weather. We recommend picking it up in-store rather than having it delivered. Benefits Ground almonds gently exfoliate Fair trade cocoa butter moisturizes Shea butter is easily absorbed Scent Lightly scented Vegan Self Preserving Naked Made in Canada