Le Creuset

Buffet Casserole With Glass Lid, 3.5 Qt.

$299.95 $169.96

Buy Now Review It

At Sur La Table

ONLY AT SLT Featuring a shallow base, this does-it-all pan is perfect for searing, braising, slow cooking and more. A durable tempered glass lid makes it easy to monitor food while it cooks. Versatile enough for use in the oven, on the stove or at the table, Le Creuset cast iron is beloved for both its chip-resistant enamel exterior and superior heat retention that locks in flavor and keeps food moist and tender. Each casserole is the product of time-honored casting techniques and rigorous hand finishing at Le Creuset’s foundry in northern France.