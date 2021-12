RDI

Buffalo Plaid Shacket

$134.97 $39.97

Details & Care Stay cozily warm this season with this spread collar jacket featuring timeless buffalo check printing. 31" length (size S) Spread collar Long sleeves Front button closure 2 front flap patch pockets Shell: 55% polyester, 15% viscose, 14% acrylic, 11% wool, 5% polyamide; Lining: 100% cotton Dry clean Imported Model stats: 5'10", Bust: 32", Waist: 25", Hip: 36". Model is wearing size S. Item #6605296