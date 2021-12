Sisley

Buff And Wash Facial Gel

$130.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sisley Paris

The Buff and Wash Facial Gel gently cleanses and buffs away dead skin cells and impurities in a single motion. Its gel texture gently cleanses and contains exfoliating micro particles. Natural plant extracts (Lemon) along with essential oils (Exotic Verbena and Lavender) invigorate the skin and create a sensation of comfort and freshness. Its ultra-gentle formula respects the skin and may be used ...